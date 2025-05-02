Samsung launches AI-powered QLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs in India: Details The QLED range is packed with advanced features like Quantum Dot Technology and Knox Security, while the Crystal UHD series offers value-for-money with vibrant visuals, voice assistant support, and immersive sound.

New Delhi:

Samsung India has announced the launch of its latest AI-powered television lineup, introducing two new series: QEF1 QLED TVs and Crystal Clear 4K UHD TVs. The new smart TVs are now available on major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official website. These new models combine cutting-edge visual technology, intelligent processing, and smart features to deliver an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Price and launch offers in India

The QEF1 QLED TV series starts at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,333/month, while the Crystal Clear 4K UHD TVs start at Rs 2,500/month. Both series are available with up to 12 months EMI options, introductory discounts of up to 35 per cent, and bank cashback offers of up to Rs 3,000. These limited-time launch offers aim to make premium TV technology more accessible for Indian households.

QEF1 QLED Series: Premium visuals with AI enhancements

The QEF1 QLED series is powered by Samsung's Vision AI and the advanced Q4 AI Processor, which intelligently optimises content in real time for both audio and visuals. These TVs feature Quantum Dot Technology that is cadmium-free and certified for Pantone Validated Colours, ensuring vivid, lifelike visuals.

Security and smart connectivity are also priorities, with Samsung Knox Security providing device-level protection and SmartThings integration allowing users to control compatible smart home devices directly from the TV.

Crystal clear 4K UHD series: Great value for budget buyers

For consumers seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the Crystal Clear 4K UHD TV range—including models UE81, UE84, and UE86—comes with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K for vibrant colour reproduction and sharp picture clarity.

These models also include Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), which syncs audio with on-screen movement for a more immersive sound experience. Additionally, the TVs support multiple voice assistants like Bixby and Amazon Alexa, giving users more ways to interact with their TV.

Free content and smart features out-of-the-box

Both TV lineups give users access to Samsung’s free content channels, eliminating the need for extra subscriptions. Whether you're watching movies, sports, or TV shows, these smart TVs offer a seamless and cost-effective viewing experience right out of the box.