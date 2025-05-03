Advertisement
Tired of spam calls? Jio, Airtel, Vi users can block them in just one click

By activating the government-backed DND (Do Not Disturb) service, users can get rid of loan, insurance, and credit card spam calls permanently. Here's a step-by-step guide for each telecom provider to help you activate DND on your smartphone in minutes.

Spam call
Spam call Image Source : File
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

In today’s digital age, mobile phones are essential, but spam calls are a daily headache for millions. From work to entertainment, everything happens through smartphones. But spam calls — offering loans, insurance, or credit cards — can be frustrating. These calls often come at odd hours, ruin your mood and even pose privacy and data theft risks.

One simple solution: Activate the DND service

So, here is a good news for the smartphone users. No matter what network do you use (Jio, Airtel, Vi or BSNL user), anyone can block all the promotional and spam calls without any hassle, but by using the DND (Do Not Disturb) service.

This is a free government-backed service started by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to protect users from unwanted communication.

To activate DND on any network, send an SMS with the text “START 0” to 1909 from your phone. You will then receive confirmation steps to complete the process.

Airtel users: Here’s what to do

  1. Open the Airtel Thanks App
  2. Tap on ‘More’ or ‘Services’
  3. Scroll down and find the DND option
  4. Select the categories of calls you want to block

Jio users: Use MyJio app to block spam

  1. Open the MyJio App
  2. Go to the Menu
  3. Tap on Settings > Service Settings
  4. Choose Do Not Disturb and activate it

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) users: Easy spam blocking in Vi app

  1. Launch the Vi App
  2. Go to Menu
  3. Search and open the DND option
  4. Block promotional messages and calls

BSNL users can also use DND

BSNL users can also block spam calls using the 1909 SMS method or by visiting the BSNL DND registration page online.

Get rid of Spam calls for good

With this simple setting change, you can save yourself from daily disturbances and protect your privacy and peace of mind. Whether you’re using Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, just enable DND once, and enjoy a spam-free experience.

