What is Loitering Munition that hit 9 terror bases in Pakistan? India’s Operation Sindoor used Loitering Munitions (LMS) to precisely target 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Carried out from India, by using real-time intelligence, the strikes aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure.

New Delhi:

India's armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, a well-coordinated military response by using ‘Loitering Munitions’ (LMS) to precisely strike nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These targeted attacks were carried out from India by using real-time intelligence to dismantle the terror infrastructure responsible for the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives of Indian tourists (including a local wage-earner). Though firm, the strikes were described as "non-escalatory, " showcasing India's resolve without provoking a full-scale conflict.

Here, let's discuss the LMS technology which was used in Operation Sindoor and how it was put to use, to destroy 9 terror bases (Target JeM and LeT Leaders)

Loitering Munition: What is it?

Loitering Munitions (LMS), often called ‘Kamikaze Drones’, are smart weapons that hover over a specific area and wait for targets to appear. Once identified, they dive in and destroy the target with high precision.

They combine the surveillance capability of drones with the firepower of missiles and can either operate autonomously or they are being controlled by the operators in real time.

This technology enables the forces to:

Avoid collateral damage

Target mobile or time-sensitive threats

Operate without risking soldiers' lives

With the use of LMS technology systems in Operation Sindoor India reflects growing reliance on indigenous and advanced tech, which are being used in crucial situations.

Operation Sindoor: What did it entail?

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 (2025), which killed 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly launched Operation Sindoor.

Key highlights of the successful operation:

9 terror launchpads hit in Pakistan and PoJK. Targets included Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leadership. All strikes were executed from within Indian territory. Intelligence agencies provided exact coordinates.

No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, and this ensures the response stayed measured and non-escalatory.

Indian leaders' response to Operation Sindoor’s success!

Leaders across party lines praised the Indian Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: “Bharat Mata ki Jai”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed similar sentiments.



Opposition leaders like Aditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor and Tejashwi Yadav also voiced their support for the Army’s decisive response.

Pakistan’s reaction: Ceasefire violation

Despite India's targeted and non-provocative action, Pakistan retaliated by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded in a "calibrated and appropriate manner", maintaining control while defending its territory