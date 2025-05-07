Operation Sindoor: Schools closed in Pathankot for 3 days as high alert issued at airbase in Punjab The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', almost two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Chandigarh:

In view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pathankot district administration is also on high alert. All schools have been closed for the next 72 hours, as per orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner. High alert has been declared at all the airbases in Haryana and Punjab. All border districts of Punjab adjoining the Pakistan border have been placed on high alert.

After striking nine locations in Pakistan, Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh has also been placed on high alert. All airlines have been cancelled until 12 noon. According to the latest information, all airports have been placed on high alert.

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7) launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, said MoD. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan Punjab

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India's action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement

