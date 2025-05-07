Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about India's military strikes against Pakistan terror bases 'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 people, most of them tourists.

New Delhi:

Two weeks after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army and the Air Force launched a coordinated strikes in a joint operation named 'Operation Sindoor' in which terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashir were struck.

India missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terrorist targets located across the Line of Control and in mainland Pakistan.

What we know so far about 'Operation Sindoor':