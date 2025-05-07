Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about India's military strikes against Pakistan terror bases

Two weeks after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army and the Air Force launched a coordinated strikes in a joint operation named 'Operation Sindoor' in which terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashir were struck.
India missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terrorist targets located across the Line of Control and in mainland Pakistan.
What we know so far about 'Operation Sindoor':
- The Indian Army confirmed that the strikes were conducted under the banner of ‘Operation Sindoor’, with an official statement released at 1.44 am.
- According to the press release, the operation specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were believed to be the bases for planning and directing attacks against India.
- Multiple explosions were reported across Pakistan and PoK, with videos showing blasts at several locations.
- The army clarified that nine locations were struck and emphasised that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted”. It further stated that India had shown “considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution”.
- The operation was carried out in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 people, most of them tourists, lost their lives.
- A full briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is expected to take place later today.