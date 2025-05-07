Operation Sindoor Live updates: In the wake of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor. India has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. The Ministry of Defence said in its statement, "These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."
Live Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: NSA Ajit Doval speaks US counterpart after India's military strikes
India strikes Pakistan live updates: Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor. India has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.
Live updates :Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India strikes terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, PoJK
-
3:17 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
NSA Ajit Doval speaks to US counterpart after India attack terror camps in Pakistan, PoK
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has spoken to his US counterpart in the wake of India carrying out targeted strikes against terrorist sites in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.
-
3:15 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
Places in Pakistan, PoK where India carried out military strikes
In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India carried out military strikes against terrorist base camps in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a little after midnight on Wednesday.
There are the locations where India carries out the strikes:
- Kotli
- Bahawalpur
- Muzaffarabad
- Muridke
- Bagh
-
2:55 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
'Jai Hind Ki Sena' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath as India strikes terror infra inside Pakistan
'Jai Hind Ki Sena' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath as India strikes terror infra inside Pakistan
-
2:47 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
Indian Army tweets, "प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः" Ready to Strike, Trained to Win
Indian Army tweets, "प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः" Ready to Strike, Trained to Win
-
2:31 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
Pakistan violates ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri
Indian Army tweets, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a caliberated manner"
-
2:26 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
India launches Operation Sindoor, strikes terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, PoK
India launches Operation Sindoor, strikes terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, PoK
Top News
-
PM Modi's strong message to Pakistan: 'India's water will be used only in India's interests'
-
Mock drills in India today: Check full list of participating districts across states and UTs
-
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Bharat Mata Ki Jai, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
-
Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to etch name in elite IPL list