Indian Army blows up terror camp across LoC in retaliation to Pakistani firing in J-K post 'Operation Sindoor' Operation Sindoor: Amid continued firing from Pakistan at Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army destroyed another terror camp at Sawai Nala besides the military strikes at various locations in Pakistan and the PoK by Indian Armed Forces.

New Delhi:

Pakistani forces continued heavy firing through artillery and tanks along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The Indian Army strongly retaliated to the firing, inflicting heavy casualties on the other side and even blowing up a terrorist camp in Sawal Nala opposite to the Tangdhar sector on the India side.

The heavy exchange of fire comes just hours after India destroyed terror launch pads across 9 locations in Pakistan's Punjab province and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These are the locations from where attacks against India are planned and executed by honchos of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan is using its D130 howitzers and 155mm artillery to target Indian Army forward posts with heavy shelling. Security agencies estimate that over 50 casualties may have occurred in Pakistan, though no official confirmation has been issued by the Pakistani side so far.

Heavy shelling by Pakistan, terror camp destroyed by India

The most intense shelling has been reported in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Leepa, where continuous firing is underway. Opposite the Tangdhar sector lies Pakistan's Sawai Nala terror camp, which has been destroyed by the Indian Army.

Pakistan is also carrying out relentless artillery shelling in Saujian, Poonch, KG Sector, BG Sector, Mendhar, Rajouri, and Naushera.

Sawai Nala camp's connection to Pahalgam attack

One of the terror camps targeted was Sawai Nala, believed to be linked to the main handler of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

According to reports, the terrorists received training there, and the camp has been destroyed. It is also considered a major Lashkar-e-Taiba base.

Each of the nine targets chosen for 'Operation Sindoor' had a documented history of involvement in major terror plots and infiltration attempts against India. These locations were identified by India through comprehensive assessments of their strategic importance within the cross-border terrorist network.