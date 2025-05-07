Operation Sindoor: India's military strikes on Pak terror bases is a tribute to Pahalgam victims The Indian Army and the Air Force, in a joint operation, struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in the wee hours of May 7 (Wednesday). Indian Army also released a statement at 1:44 AM confirming the operation.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint operation in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army confirmed in a statement released at 1:44 AM IST.

The name of India's military operation, Sindoor, is a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the ghastly attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam last month. For the unversed, Sindoor is the Hindi word for the traditional red vermilion worn by married Hindu women on their forehead, symbolising protection and marital commitment.

Last month, Hindu men, who were tourists, were targeted by the terrorists in Pahalgam in front of their wives. A total of 26 people were killed in the ghastly attack and India with its strikes on terror camps, has given a befitting response.

India, in its attack, has specifically mentioned that the Operation Sindoor targeted the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today," the statement read.

More to follow...