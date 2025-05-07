How India tracked terrorists hideouts in Pakistan? Know all about agency behind Operation Sindoor's success Operation Sindoor: The nine sites targeted by India are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab.

India has taken decisive action against terrorists hiding in Pakistan, destroying nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminating approximately 30 terrorists. In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. Let's learn about how India managed to obtain such precise intelligence on the terrorist locations.

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) tracked the terrorists hiding in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), providing India with confirmed intelligence on their locations. It is believed that several top terrorist commanders may have been eliminated in the Indian strikes.

What is NTRO?

NTRO is India's technical intelligence agency, established in 2004. It operates under the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Its primary role is to gather advanced technical intelligence, playing a crucial part in safeguarding India's national security, particularly in addressing terrorism, cyber threats, and cross-border threats.

NTRO plays an important role in tracking terrorists, as it uses state-of-the-art technology and equipment. NTRO is called the eyes and ears of India.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is both anxious and enraged by India's assertive stance. In response, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), and its leaders have been issuing continuous threats of stern action. However, India has sent a strong and unambiguous message by destroying terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan, making it clear that terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to the defence sources, Indian Army responded very effectively to the ceasefire violations, where artillery guns were used by the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army has suffered casualties in the strong Indian retaliation.

With this action, India has also avenged the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, and claimed the lives of 26 people.

