Operation Sindoor: A detailed timeline of India's military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan

The launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Army in the early hours of Wednesday has brought a sense of justice for the relatives of the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. Speaking about the operations, the defence ministry said the actions by the Indian armed forces were "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

The operation came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces full freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack. In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, the Prime Minister on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi had also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

Here's the timeline of the 'Operation Sindoor':

1.28 am: The official X handle of the Indian Army (ADGPI) posted: "Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah:" Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'.

The official X handle of the Indian Army (ADGPI) posted: "Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah:" Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. 1:28 am to 1:32 am: India carried out a missile strike on Pakistan and PoK.

India carried out a missile strike on Pakistan and PoK. 1.28 am: to 1.51 am: Loud explosions were heard in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and other regions.

Loud explosions were heard in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and other regions. 1:51 am: The Army posted on X again. #PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!

The Army posted on X again. #PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind! 2:46 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to India's military strikes. "Bharat Mata ki jay", he posted in Hindi on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to India's military strikes. "Bharat Mata ki jay", he posted in Hindi on X. Exact time not defined: Shortly after the operations, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Shortly after the operations, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. India stated that it did not target the Pakistani military, but only destroyed terrorist hideouts.

India destroyed the hideouts of Lashkar terrorist Hafiz Saeed and Jaish terrorist Masood Azhar.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed India's military action.

After India targeted terrorist hideouts, Pakistan initiated firing along the LoC, to which the Indian Army gave a strong and fitting response.

Reports have emerged that India also destroyed the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba. India launched four missiles at the group's headquarters.

The air defense system along the India-Pakistan border has been fully activated.

After the Indian Army's strike, Pakistan issued an advisory to its citizens.

After the attack on Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: "Jai Hind Ki Sena."

India informed all its allied countries, including the United States and Russia, about the attack on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

The father of Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, thanked PM Modi.

PM Modi closely monitored the entire "Operation Sindoor" targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

After the attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made a statement, saying that India violated Pakistan's sovereignty.

India issued an advisory for air passengers, canceling most flights to border areas.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Army Chief, Navy Chief, and Air Force Chief on Operation Sindoor and received a detailed briefing.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) to hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor at 10:00 am today.

Pahalgam terror attack

It should be noted here that India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed the lives on 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces had launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

