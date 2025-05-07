PM Modi coined name 'Operation Sindoor' for military strikes in Pakistan, PoK India-Pakistan news: The Indian armed forces have carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and POK under Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally named the military strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as 'Operation Sindoor' to honor the women whose husbands were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The operation came days after PM Modi gave the armed forces full freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack. In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, PM Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

Why 'Operation Sindoor'?

The name of India's military operation, Sindoor, is a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the ghastly attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam last month. For the unversed, Sindoor is the Hindi word for the traditional red vermilion worn by married Hindu women on their forehead, symbolising protection and marital commitment.

Last month, Hindu men, who were tourists, were targeted by the terrorists in Pahalgam in front of their wives. A total of 26 people were killed in the ghastly attack and India, with its strikes on terror camps, has given a befitting response.

India, in its attack, has specifically mentioned that the Operation Sindoor targeted the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today," the statement read.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention the Prime Minister constantly monitored 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes.

