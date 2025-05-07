Jaishankar reacts to Operation Sindoor, says 'world must show zero tolerance for terrorism' India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reacted after India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He stressed the need for the world to show zero tolerance against terrorism.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, reacted to India's Operation Sindoor, stressing the need to show zero tolerance against terrorism. In his post on X, he also urged the world to take similar steps to cancel out terrorism entirely. For the unversed, India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and according to reports, as many as 30 terrorists have been killed in the attack.

"The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor," Jaishankar wrote on X.

