Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Win free diamonds and gun skins Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for May 7, 2025, offering Indian gamers a chance to win free diamonds, rare outfits, weapon skins, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time and capped at 500 redemptions, so players should hurry before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has continued to thrill its massive fanbase by releasing fresh redeem codes every day. Following the ritual, the company has rolled out the codes for the day (May 7, 2025), which gives chance to players to win free diamonds, legendary outfits, powerful weapon skins, and more. These limited-time codes are part of the daily rewards system that helps gamers upgrade their characters and gear without spending real money. If you're a regular Free Fire Max player, now’s the time to act — these codes are only valid for a short window and can only be used a limited number of times.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 7

Indian Free Fire Max players can now unlock in-game bonuses using the following active redeem codes:

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

These codes can unlock Diamond Vouchers, Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and more — all without spending real money.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Site. Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK ID. Copy one of the redeem codes and paste it into the text box. Submit the code and wait for confirmation.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox or automatically added to your account balance (in case of diamonds or gold).

Note: These codes are active for just 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions, so act fast!

Why redeem today?

These redeem codes offer exclusive cosmetic upgrades, free in-game currency, and timed access to rare loot crates — all of which enhance your Free Fire Max experience. Players are advised to check daily for updates to stay ahead in the game.