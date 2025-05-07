Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Win free diamonds and gun skins

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has continued to thrill its massive fanbase by releasing fresh redeem codes every day. Following the ritual, the company has rolled out the codes for the day (May 7, 2025), which gives chance to players to win free diamonds, legendary outfits, powerful weapon skins, and more. These limited-time codes are part of the daily rewards system that helps gamers upgrade their characters and gear without spending real money. If you're a regular Free Fire Max player, now’s the time to act — these codes are only valid for a short window and can only be used a limited number of times.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 7
Indian Free Fire Max players can now unlock in-game bonuses using the following active redeem codes:
- FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
- FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
- FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A
- FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
- FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
- FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
- FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H
- FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N
- FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
- FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE
- FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
- FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
- FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
- FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M
- FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U
- FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
- FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
- FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J
These codes can unlock Diamond Vouchers, Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and more — all without spending real money.
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Site.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK ID.
- Copy one of the redeem codes and paste it into the text box.
- Submit the code and wait for confirmation.
Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox or automatically added to your account balance (in case of diamonds or gold).
Note: These codes are active for just 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions, so act fast!
Why redeem today?
These redeem codes offer exclusive cosmetic upgrades, free in-game currency, and timed access to rare loot crates — all of which enhance your Free Fire Max experience. Players are advised to check daily for updates to stay ahead in the game.
