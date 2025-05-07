Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Win free diamonds and gun skins

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Win free diamonds and gun skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for May 7, 2025, offering Indian gamers a chance to win free diamonds, rare outfits, weapon skins, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time and capped at 500 redemptions, so players should hurry before the codes expire.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has continued to thrill its massive fanbase by releasing fresh redeem codes every day. Following the ritual, the company has rolled out the codes for the day (May 7, 2025), which gives chance to players to win free diamonds, legendary outfits, powerful weapon skins, and more. These limited-time codes are part of the daily rewards system that helps gamers upgrade their characters and gear without spending real money. If you're a regular Free Fire Max player, now’s the time to act — these codes are only valid for a short window and can only be used a limited number of times.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 7

Indian Free Fire Max players can now unlock in-game bonuses using the following active redeem codes:

  1. FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC  
  2. FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C  
  3. FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A  
  4. FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E  
  5. FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K  
  6. FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J  
  7. FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H  
  8. FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N  
  9. FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V  
  10. FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE  
  11. FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y  
  12. FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O  
  13. FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D  
  14. FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M  
  15. FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U  
  16. FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T  
  17. FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I  
  18. FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J  

These codes can unlock Diamond Vouchers, Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and more — all without spending real money.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK ID.
  3. Copy one of the redeem codes and paste it into the text box.
  4. Submit the code and wait for confirmation.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox or automatically added to your account balance (in case of diamonds or gold).

Note: These codes are active for just 12 hours and limited to 500 redemptions, so act fast!

Why redeem today?

These redeem codes offer exclusive cosmetic upgrades, free in-game currency, and timed access to rare loot crates — all of which enhance your Free Fire Max experience. Players are advised to check daily for updates to stay ahead in the game.

How to enable Emergency Alerts on Android and iPhones: Quick guide

5 Essential gadgets every Indian household must have during emergencies or war-like situations

AI is coming for your job, says Fiverr CEO: 8 Profiles most at risk

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\