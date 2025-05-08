Google adds iPhone-like Battery Health Menu to Android 16: Check eligible Pixel devices The new battery menu will display important stats like battery capacity and overall health, helping users track battery performance and ageing. Know the eligible devices which will get the latest addition.

New Delhi:

Google is finally introducing a much-demanded Battery Health feature in Android 16, which is similar to the one which iPhone users have had for years. But here’s the catch that only a selected few Pixel models will receive this feature, leaving out even some recently launched flagships like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

This new system-level feature was spotted in Android 16 Beta 3, and it offers insights into your phone's maximum battery capacity and health status. It’s a handy diagnostic tool to understand sudden drops in battery backup or unexpected shutdowns.

Only select Pixels will get the new battery Health feature

According to an update shared via Google's Android Issue Tracker, the Battery Health menu will be available only on the following Pixel models:

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

A Google developer confirmed that older Pixel models like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will not receive the update due to "product limitations." The issue has officially been marked as “Won’t Fix (Infeasible)” — disappointing news for many users.

Android vs iPhone: Still catching up

While Apple has offered battery health insights since iOS 11.3 in 2018, even on older models like the iPhone 6, Google’s rollout seems more limited. The feature is still in testing and expected to become available to eligible Pixel phones once Android 16’s stable version is released in the coming months.

Will other Android phones get this feature?

As of now, there’s no confirmation if other Android brands will get the same feature with Android 16. However, many phone makers like Samsung and OnePlus already offer battery health tools in their custom Android skins. Still, these tools are usually reserved for newer models only.

So if you own a Pixel and care about battery health stats, check the eligibility list above. If your phone isn't there, you'll likely miss out, at least for now.