Best 5-Star Inverter ACs under Rs 80,000 to survive 50 degree summer heat in India: List With Indian summers getting hotter every year and electricity bills climbing, choosing an energy-efficient air conditioner is more important than ever. In 2025, the latest AC models come with inverter technology, high ISEER ratings, and smart features to keep you cool while saving power.

New Delhi:

A reliable and energy-saving Air conditioner has become a necessity, particularly during peak summers when parts of the nation are expected to reach 48-50 degrees celsius. The cost of running becomes a determining factor while purchasing an air-conditioner based as unit prices of electricity have increased significantly in recent times.

With that said, spending money on the correct technology while purchasing an air-conditioner is the only way out. A good energy-saving air conditioner can considerably bring the running cost down and the power consumption in the long term. If you are replacing your home appliances or purchasing your first AC, it's a good idea to go for models with a high star rating, inverter technology, and innovative features such as smart filters and copper condensers for long-lasting performance.

Here are the top 5 energy-saving ACs that you can think of this year—each designed to outsmart the heat without burning a hole in your energy bills.

Elista EL-SAC18-5INVBP5 Split Inverter Air Conditioner: Rs 57,000 (MRP)

The Elista EL-SAC18-5INVBP5 stands out as a feature-loaded, high-performance cooling solution designed for both comfort and cost efficiency. This 1.5-ton, 5-star rated split inverter AC offers powerful cooling while keeping electricity consumption in check.

It's 4-in-1 convertible functionality adapts to different room conditions and usage needs, allowing flexible performance without compromising on comfort. The 5-star rated AC is supported by BlueFin technology and has a 100 per cent copper condenser. The combination provides improved cooling, corrosion resistance, and a longer lifespan, even under harsh climate conditions.

Elista has also equipped the air-conditioner with a 3-in-1 Anti-Virus HD filter that is part of Elista's Healthmax technology, which prevents cleaner air conditions by removing dust and toxic particles. Whether it's working at home or looking for a heat relief, this AC provides a refreshing and sanitary cooling experience.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 66,200

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC also promises strong cooling with uncompromised efficiency. The air conditioner boasts a neo-swing inverter compressor to reduce friction and vibration for silent operation. The AC has a 5-star energy efficiency and an ISEER rating of 5.2. It's also been fitted with Daikin's patented Econo Mode and Power Chill Operation, with fast cooling provided without overstraining the power grid.

This model has a 100 per cent copper condenser and includes a Coanda airflow system that guarantees even cooling throughout the room. With a stabiliser-free mode and low refrigerant detection feature, this AC is intelligent as well as eco-friendly.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: Rs 73,990

LG has had the knack of launching some good inverter ACs. On our list is the company's 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC that offers intelligent cooling with less power usage. The AC is said to feature an AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology that enables you to customise tonnage according to fluctuating weather and room temperatures for optimum efficiency.

This AC features LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor, which assures energy saving as well as operates silently for a quieter home ambience. It has an ISEER rating of 5.2 and a yearly power consumption of around 685 units.

In addition, the unit boasts an HD Filter with Anti-Virus protection, Ocean Black Protection on indoor and outdoor units to withstand corrosion, and Smart Diagnosis for convenient maintenance. A 10-year compressor warranty also supports its reliability.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 79,990

Next in our list is Voltas 1.5 Ton 5-star Inverter Split AC. The air-conditioner features a variable-speed inverter compressor to adjust cooling based on the heat load. According to Voltas, the AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.) and is designed to handle extreme Indian summers. Its 5-star energy rating and a decent ISEER value of 5 make it an efficient model for Indian consumers. With an annual energy consumption of just 751.28 kWh/year, this AC is built for long-term savings.

What’s more, the 100 per cent copper condenser enhances durability and cooling performance while minimising maintenance. The AC is backed by a 10-year warranty on the compressor and 5 years on the PCB.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 79,990

Blue Star's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC is designed for extreme summers. The AC comes equipped with an inverter rotary compressor for load-based cooling. Built for hot ambient conditions, the company assures that the AC delivers efficient cooling even when the external temperature reaches 52 degrees celsius. The energy-efficient variant uses only approximately 755 kWh per year and has an ISEER rating of 5.1.

It has a Precision Cooling Technology that can vary the cooling in 0.5°C increments, as well as an anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating for added durability. The brushless DC motor and acoustic jacket on the compressor are claimed to provide whisper-quiet operation. It also has a self-diagnosis system and an eco-mode for additional energy savings.