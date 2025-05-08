Top mid-range smartphones to buy under Rs 35,000 in May 2025: Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nord 4 and more This month brings a fresh batch of feature-rich phones that offer flagship-grade performance, great cameras, and premium designs. From Nothing’s bold Phone 3a Pro to Samsung’s Galaxy A36 5G, here are four top picks to consider if you're shopping for a 5G-ready, future-proof device.

New Delhi:

If you are looking for a new smartphone, then this is a good time, as a number of brands like Samsung, Nothing, CMF by Nothing and more have recently launched their latest handset. The new smartphones come with fresh features, flagship-grade performance, upgraded cameras and premium designs. Here we bring you four smartphones for you to explore and make a choice, if you would like to upgrade your smartphone:

Top smartphones under Rs 35,000 in May 2025

1. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro has been launched with the signature transparent back and a new circular camera module. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main and a 50MP periscope lens for pro-level zoom. A vibrant 6.77-inch AMOLED panel hits 3,000 nits peak brightness, perfect for bright environments.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging make it a reliable performer. The new customizable "Essential Key" adds smart utility to the mix.

2. OnePlus Nord 4 5G

The Nord 4 continues OnePlus' legacy in the mid-range space with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 120Hz AMOLED screen, and durable metal unibody. A standout feature is its 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging power from zero to full in just 30 minutes. OnePlus also guarantees six years of updates, making it a future-ready option.

3. Poco X7 Pro 5G

Power-packed and budget-friendly, the Poco X7 Pro 5G uses the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip and includes a massive 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED screen touches 3,200 nits in brightness. With IP68 certification, stereo speakers, and a versatile triple-camera setup (50MP main), it’s built for multimedia lovers.

4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy A36 5G upgrades its predecessor with a larger AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and sleeker build. It now offers 45W fast charging, and the brand promises six years of OS and security updates. With One UI 7 based on Android 15, it's the right choice for users who want reliability with style.