Google Gemini app now lets you Edit Images using AI: Add, remove and transform photos Google has introduced AI Image Editing in the Gemini app, allowing users to easily modify photos—whether AI-generated or their own. You can now add objects, change backgrounds, or generate fun versions of images with just a few prompts.

New Delhi:

Google is upgrading the Gemini app with a powerful AI Image Editing tool that lets users bring their creative imagination to life. The new feature will enable you to edit both AI-generated images and your photos, offering a wide range of smart editing options on the platform. As per the report of Phonearena, the new tool will help you to edit any picture and either add, or remove any unwanted object from the images, and also to make further changes as per the need.

Edit your photos with AI: Add, remove or change anything

With the latest Gemini app update, users can:

Add or remove objects from images

Change backgrounds

Combine two different photos.

Even transform themselves with different looks (like changing hair colour)

You can ask Gemini to help with fun ideas, too—for instance, generate a bedtime story with matching AI images, or edit your photo to look like you’re on a beach or in outer space.

(Image Source : GEMINI APP)Gemini app

Gemini adds a watermark to Edited Images

To maintain transparency and security, Google is adding SynthID watermarks to all AI-generated and AI-edited images. These watermarks are invisible but help identify that an image was edited using AI. Google is also testing visible watermarks for extra clarity.

David Sharon, Group Product Manager for Gemini Apps, explained that this feature uses multi-step editing to ensure smooth and realistic changes.

(Image Source : GEMINI APP)Gemini app

Supports 45 languages and global use

This update is rolling out in multiple countries, with support for 45 languages, allowing global teams to collaborate on image editing easily. Whether you're editing for fun or work, Gemini is now more useful than ever.

Example from Google: From lawn to beach with a cap

To show off Gemini’s capabilities, Google shared a fun example. The original photo shows a cute dalmatian lying on the grass. In the edited versions:

The dog gets a yellow cap

Then it's placed on a beach scene instead of the lawn.

The transitions are so smooth, it’s hard to tell the image was ever edited.