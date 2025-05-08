Operation Sindoor: Govt directs Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vi to stay alert, ensure uninterrupted connectivity The government has issued a new directive to telecom companies due to the current tensions between India and Pakistan. Telecom operators are required to enhance and secure network connectivity.

New Delhi:

Tensions have risen between the two countries following India's retaliatory strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. In light of this situation, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed both private and government telecom companies to be prepared for disaster-level scenarios. Additionally, they have emphasised the need to secure network operations due to the potential threat of a cyber attack. To ensure uninterrupted connectivity, the Ministry of Communications has mandated telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi, to work together to maintain reliable network performance.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, telecom companies have been urged to focus their efforts on border areas, compiling updated lists of critical infrastructure and installations to guarantee their safety and operational continuity during emergencies.

Telcos have also been told to keep adequate reserves of diesel for DG sets to generate unhindered power supply to telecoms infrastructure. They have been told to strategically deploy reserve teams, including repair crews with critical spares to enable fast restoration of telecom services in emergency scenarios.

In a letter dated May 7, the Disaster Management Department of the Ministry of Telecommunications stressed the importance of ensuring the smooth functioning of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) locations within 100 kilometers of the international border. Telecom operators are expected to take the necessary steps to maintain communication without interruptions in the event of security crises or disasters, particularly by ensuring connectivity at Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) at both the state and district levels.

Strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) established in 2020 is required, with the DoT demanding immediate compliance and proactive measures from telecom companies. Furthermore, the ministry has directed all Local Service Area (LSA) heads to liaise with state governments to facilitate the movement of telecom logistics during emergencies and ensure their protection.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also instructed operators to test their intra-circle roaming (ICR) services and submit requests to the Deputy Director General of Disaster Management for the activation of ICR in accordance with regulations.

In times of disaster, telecom companies typically activate intra-circle roaming services, preventing users from facing connectivity issues. For instance, during the cyclone in Orissa last year, the implementation of intra-circle roaming proved effective, allowing users to maintain communication without hassle. When this service is activated, users can connect with any telecom operator's network, enabling them to make calls from their numbers even in the absence of their home network.

