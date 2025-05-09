Pakistan-based hackers may target Indian banks, social media users: CERT-In alert! CERT-In has issued an urgent advisory, especially targeting the financial sector, urging enhanced cybersecurity protocols. Users are also advised not to open unknown social media links or files that could compromise personal and national security.

New Delhi:

The tensions have been rising between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocents were killed by the terrorists (in Baisaran Valley), and the subsequent Operation Sindoor was taken in action, which destroyed 9 terror camps of the neighbouring country (on 7th May), without harming any civilians. No, the Indian government has issued a strong warning against the possibility of major cyber attacks targeting the country’s financial and critical infrastructure sectors.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a detailed cybersecurity advisory, urging public and private sector institutions to remain vigilant and enhance their cyber defences.

Banks and financial sectors asked to strengthen cybersecurity

According to CERT-In, banks and financial institutions are especially vulnerable to potential cyberattacks from Pakistan-based groups. The advisory recommends improving the internal alert mechanisms and monitoring systems to detect and mitigate any unusual or suspicious online activity.

Organisations are encouraged to collaborate with industry bodies like NASSCOM to bolster defence mechanisms to improve real-time alerts and threat-sharing networks.

Cyber threats via social media and unknown numbers

The government has also warned individuals to be careful while using social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. There is a high risk of users being targeted through malicious links or fake files sent via unknown numbers or accounts.

These files might appear harmless, disguised as funny videos or viral content (e.g., "Dance of the Hillary") — but could be malware or spyware capable of hacking smartphones or PCs. Once infected, the compromised devices could be exploited for espionage or large-scale data breaches.

Operation Sindoor: Root of the rising tension

The situation intensified after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terrorist camps across the border. In the wake of this operation, Indian intelligence agencies have noted an increase in digital threats from hostile actors in Pakistan.

CERT-In has been closely monitoring developments and has reiterated that both government and private entities must remain on high alert.