BSNL slashes prices on 3 recharge plans as Mother's Day special offer BSNL has presented a special offer for its millions of mobile users on Mother's Day by lowering the prices of three long-validity recharge plans.

New Delhi:

BSNL has rolled out a special offer for Mother's Day, reducing the prices of three of its long-validity recharge plans. This promotion from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will be available to users who recharge from May 7, starting tomorrow, until May 14. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 11, which is coming up this Sunday. Announced through its official X account, BSNL is offering a 5 percent discount on three of its recharge plans: Rs 2399, Rs 997, and Rs 599. Users who recharge via the BSNL website or the self-care app will enjoy these discounted rates. For the 2399 plan, the price will drop to Rs 2279. The 997 plan will cost just Rs 947, while the 599 plan will be available for Rs 569, allowing users to save up to Rs 120 in total.

BSNL Rs 2399 plan

This plan offers a validity of 395 days and comes with several attractive benefits. Users will enjoy unlimited voice calls across India, along with 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 free SMS. Furthermore, BSNL provides free access to BiTV in all its plans, giving users the chance to watch over 350 live TV channels right on their mobiles.

BSNL Rs 997 plan

With a validity of 160 days, this plan also offers users the advantage of unlimited calling throughout India. Similar to the 2399 plan, subscribers will receive 2GB of high-speed data daily and 100 free SMS, along with free access to BiTV.

BSNL Rs 599 plan

This plan provides users with a validity of 84 days. It includes unlimited calls across India and features 3GB of high-speed data daily, in addition to 100 free SMS. Like the other plans, it also offers free access to BiTV.

This Mother's Day, users can take advantage of these great deals from BSNL, making it a wonderful opportunity to stay connected.

ALSO READ: BSNL's Mother's Day offer gives extra validity on 2 recharge plans