India’s S-400 vs Pakistan’s HQ-9: Which air defense system is more powerful amid rising tensions? As India and Pakistan face heightened military tensions, a comparison of their air defence systems reveals a clear technological advantage for India. The S-400 not only outranks Pakistan’s HQ-9 in range and capabilities but has also proven its effectiveness during the recent cross-border conflict.

New Delhi:

Following India’s May 7 air strike (Operation Sindoor) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically since then. Pakistan, enraged by the Indian operation, has launched multiple air strikes targeting Indian regions, but failed dramatically. India’s advanced S-400 air defence system has effectively neutralised these incoming threats, all thanks to the defence mechanism and technology which are being used by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army currently.

As the situation edges closer to full-scale conflict, comparisons between India’s S-400 and Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence systems have taken centre stage.

S-400: India’s Ultimate Shield Against Enemy Missiles

The S-400 Triumf, developed by Russia, is considered the world’s most powerful air defence system. India signed a deal with Russia to procure five S-400 systems, out of which three have already been deployed.

Key features of India’s S-400 system:

Detection range: Up to 600 km

Missile engagement range: Up to 400 km

Missile types: 120 km, 200 km, 250 km, and 400 km variants

Capable of destroying fighter jets, ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles within seconds

Each squadron includes 16 vehicles with launchers, radars, command centres, and support vehicles

This system gives India a strategic edge by creating a powerful aerial shield, capable of detecting and eliminating multiple threats before they can strike.

Pakistan’s HQ-9: Less Powerful and Limited in Range

Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system, acquired from China, is based on Russia’s older S-300 platform. Although China claims the HQ-9 can intercept various aerial threats like cruise missiles, aircraft, and ballistic missiles, reports suggest its performance and capability are inferior to the S-400.

Key specifications of HQ-9:

Detection range: Only up to 200 km

Missile range: Medium-range interception capability

Based on older Soviet technology, it lacks the versatility and accuracy of modern systems

Failed to detect Indian aircraft during the May 7 strikes on Pakistan and PoK

Reports indicate that the HQ-9 units sustained damage during India’s retaliatory attacks, further highlighting their vulnerability.