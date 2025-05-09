India’s S-400 vs Pakistan’s HQ-9: Which air defense system is more powerful amid rising tensions?

Following India’s May 7 air strike (Operation Sindoor) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically since then. Pakistan, enraged by the Indian operation, has launched multiple air strikes targeting Indian regions, but failed dramatically. India’s advanced S-400 air defence system has effectively neutralised these incoming threats, all thanks to the defence mechanism and technology which are being used by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army currently.
As the situation edges closer to full-scale conflict, comparisons between India’s S-400 and Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence systems have taken centre stage.
S-400: India’s Ultimate Shield Against Enemy Missiles
The S-400 Triumf, developed by Russia, is considered the world’s most powerful air defence system. India signed a deal with Russia to procure five S-400 systems, out of which three have already been deployed.
Key features of India’s S-400 system:
- Detection range: Up to 600 km
- Missile engagement range: Up to 400 km
- Missile types: 120 km, 200 km, 250 km, and 400 km variants
- Capable of destroying fighter jets, ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles within seconds
- Each squadron includes 16 vehicles with launchers, radars, command centres, and support vehicles
This system gives India a strategic edge by creating a powerful aerial shield, capable of detecting and eliminating multiple threats before they can strike.
Pakistan’s HQ-9: Less Powerful and Limited in Range
Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system, acquired from China, is based on Russia’s older S-300 platform. Although China claims the HQ-9 can intercept various aerial threats like cruise missiles, aircraft, and ballistic missiles, reports suggest its performance and capability are inferior to the S-400.
Key specifications of HQ-9:
- Detection range: Only up to 200 km
- Missile range: Medium-range interception capability
- Based on older Soviet technology, it lacks the versatility and accuracy of modern systems
- Failed to detect Indian aircraft during the May 7 strikes on Pakistan and PoK
Reports indicate that the HQ-9 units sustained damage during India’s retaliatory attacks, further highlighting their vulnerability.