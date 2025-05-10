Pakistan’s Suicide Drone Neutralised: What makes Kamikaze Drones a major threat? During high border tension, Indian forces shot down a Pakistan-origin kamikaze drone near Rajouri. The swift action by India’s air defence prevented a possible strike on civilian areas.

New Delhi:

In a major success for Indian defence forces, a Pakistan-origin kamikaze drone was intercepted and neutralised near the LoC (Line of Control) during the ongoing heightened tension between India and Pakistan. The drone, believed to be a loitering munition, was spotted hovering near a strategic forward area and was taken down using India's quick-response air defence system.

What are Kamikaze Drones?

Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions (LMs) or suicide drones, are unmanned aerial systems (UAS) capable of loitering over a target area before crashing into it with an onboard warhead. Unlike conventional missiles, these drones can wait for the right moment to strike, making them extremely dangerous in fast-changing battlefield conditions.

These drones are designed for stealth and surprise, often able to evade radar and traditional defences due to their small size and agile flight.

How do Indian Forces neutralise the threat of kamikaze Drones?

The suspicious drone was detected by Indian surveillance radars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector. It was observed loitering above civilian-populated areas, indicating a potential strike attempt on key installations or gatherings. Swiftly reacting, a ground-based interceptor missile was launched, which successfully brought down the drone before it could hit its target.

Officials believe this was a deliberate infiltration attempt during a sensitive time when Indian forces were already on high alert after the Pahalgam attack.

India’s Defence Systems prove effective

The successful interception proves the efficacy of India’s evolving drone defence ecosystem, which includes radar, anti-drone jammers, and quick-reaction missile units. India's DRDO-developed anti-drone system and imported solutions are currently deployed in sensitive areas, offering multi-layered protection against aerial threats.

Need for vigilance amid misinformation

Security agencies also warned the public not to fall prey to misleading news and social media rumours about drone attacks. Only verified information from official channels like the Indian Army or the Ministry of Defence should be trusted.