Jio offers 200GB data, free OTT for 98 days at Rs 899: Check details Reliance Jio's Rs 899 prepaid plan offers 98 days of unlimited calls, 200GB data, 100 SMS/day, Hotstar subscription, and free 5G data—making it a top pick for users seeking long-term value.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of India and the largest telecom company with over 43 crore subscriber,s has launched a value-packed prepaid plan which will cost you less than Rs 900. This Jio plan has surfaced when the telecom tariffs have risen, and when the users are looking for long-term validity to avoid frequent recharges.

Jio’s Rs 899 plan: 98 Days validity, unlimited calling and daily data

The Rs 899 Jio prepaid plan offers a validity of 98 days, during which users get:

Unlimited calling to all local and STD numbers

100 SMS/day

2GB data per day, totaling 180GB

An additional 20GB of bonus data, making it 200GB in total

OTT and cloud storage benefits

Apart from standard benefits, Jio has added attractive add-ons in this plan:

Free JioCinema (Hotstar) subscription for 90 days

50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage

JioTV access to watch live TV channels

Unlimited 5G data for eligible Jio users

Who can opt for this recharge plan?

This plan has been designed ideally for those users who enjoy OTT streaming, work on the go, or simply want to stay connected without worrying about frequent top-ups.

Jio also offers a prepaid plan with 336 days' validity that enables the user to enjoy unlimited voice calling to any network across the country. But one must know that it also includes 50 free SMS per month, which could be considered fine if you do not have to send many messages, and could be sent to any network, and a total of 24GB of high-speed data, which is capped at 2GB per month.

Also, the Rs 895 recharge plan is exclusively available for JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users. If you are using a regular smartphone, this plan won’t be applicable. However, users looking to minimise monthly costs can still benefit by switching to a JioPhone, which is designed specifically for such budget plans.