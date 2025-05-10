TRAI recommends 5-year spectrum limit for satellite services in India: Impact on Starlink, Jio, Airtel, more TRAI has recommended that satellite spectrum in India be allotted for 5 years, affecting players like Starlink, Jio, Airtel and Amazon Kuiper. While Elon Musk’s Starlink pushed for a 20-year license, TRAI supports a shorter term with strict security rules from the DoT.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has issued a new recommendation. They have stated that the spectrum for satellite broadband services should be allocated for five years initially. This move has been made as satellite internet players like Elon Musk’s Starlink, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Amazon’s Kuiper service have been preparing to enter or expand in India’s broadband space, which will give them broader exposure.

The licence, which will be valid for an initial five years, could be extended further by an additional two years, all based on market developments and performance.

Revenue-based charges and minimum spectrum fee

TRAI has suggested that telecom operators offering geostationary orbit-based satellite services should pay 4 per cent of their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). A minimum spectrum usage charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz has also been proposed.

For non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) services like Starlink, TRAI recommends an additional fee of Rs 500 per subscriber per year.

Starlink's push for a 20-year license rejected

Elon Musk’s Starlink had earlier urged the Indian government to allocate satellite spectrum for 20 years to support affordable pricing and long-term planning. However, TRAI has leaned toward a shorter term, emphasising flexibility and sectoral review after initial growth.

Starlink ties up with Airtel, Jio for device sales

While Starlink awaits final approvals, it has already partnered with Airtel and Reliance Jio to distribute its hardware through their retail outlets. This shows a collaborative approach rather than direct competition in device sales.

New security rules for satellite internet providers

Before launching services, all satellite operators must comply with new security rules set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). These include compliance with legal surveillance, website blocking protocols, and creating a special surveillance zone within 50 km of India’s international borders.

The DoT has reportedly added 29 to 30 new security parameters to ensure national safety while allowing the growth of satellite-based connectivity.