Apple senior executive suggests iPhone may become obsolete in 10 years

Eddy Cue, Apple’s top executive, recently made a noteworthy statement about the future of the iPhone during a court case. As Apple's long-time services chief, Cue testified in a U.S. court in connection with the ongoing antitrust trial against Google. He boldly claimed that within the next decade, people may no longer need to purchase iPhones. This trial is centered around allegations that Google made a multi-million dollar deal to remain the default search engine for Apple's Safari browser. Cue emphasised the rapid pace of technological change and its impact on even the most established products.

While outlining his argument, he remarked that it might be hard to believe, but in ten years’ time, the iPhone may become obsolete for consumers. According to a report from Bloomberg, he stated that genuine competition emerges when technology evolves. He highlighted that new shifts in technology, like artificial intelligence, are creating fresh opportunities for new players in the market.

Additionally, Cue acknowledged Apple’s awareness of these shifts. He pointed out that innovations in AI, mixed reality, and wearable technology could potentially replace smartphones in the future. This assertion comes at a time when Apple is heavily investing in technology beyond the iPhone.

The company has recently introduced the Vision Pro headsets, which feature iOS and advanced AI capabilities. There are also speculations that Apple may explore autonomous technology down the line.

Despite these changes on the horizon, the demand for iPhones continues to surge, not only in India but around the globe. Every year, many iPhone models rank among the best-selling smartphones in the world, with Apple holding a dominant position in the premium market segment. Recent reports indicate that the company's market share in this sector is nearing 50 percent.

