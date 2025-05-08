iQOO Neo 10 India launch date announced, along with key features: What we know so far iQOO Neo 10 will reintroduce the standard Neo smartphone in India. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and an in-house Q1 gaming chipset.

New Delhi:

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, marking the latest addition to its Neo 10 Series. The company has officially announced the launch date, along with a glimpse of several key features. The Neo 10 series currently includes the Neo 10R, which debuted in March of this year. Notably, iQOO is reintroducing the standard Neo smartphone, following the release of the Neo 7 earlier in 2023.

iQOO Neo 10 India launch: What we know so far

According to a post on X, iQOO India has confirmed that the Neo 10 will hit the Indian market on May 26. This new device will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and an in-house Q1 gaming chipset. The company has also shared that the phone will be available in two striking colour options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome.

An Amazon microsite dedicated to the iQOO Neo 10 reveals that it will feature an impressive 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. With a sleek profile measuring just 8.09mm, it is touted as the slimmest 7,000mAh phone in its segment. The device will also support bypass charging and incorporate a 7,000mm² vapor cooling chamber for efficient thermal management.

iQOO claims that the Neo 10 will stand out as the only phone in its category supporting 144fps gaming. However, the pricing details for this handset are yet to be revealed. The upcoming smartphone will also feature LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Teasers suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 will boast a dual rear camera setup, complemented by a ring-like LED flash housed within a distinctive "squircle" shaped module. We can expect to learn more about this exciting device in the days leading up to its launch.

