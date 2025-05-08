Samsung Galaxy A Series gets dedicated button for Gemini AI activation with new update The update has been rolled out for three recently launched Samsung Galaxy A Series devices as part of the One UI 7 update. This brings flagship features to mid-range smartphones.

Samsung has introduced a new feature for its budget-friendly Galaxy smartphones, specifically the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. The company is also rolling out the Gemini AI feature for its Galaxy A series. With the recent software update for these three models, users can now easily activate Gemini AI by simply pressing a button. During the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung promised to bring flagship-level experiences to its mid-range phones. Following through on that commitment, the company has added quick access to Gemini AI via the power button with this update, which is part of the OneUI 7 rollout.

Alongside the May 2025 security patch, users can now tap the power button on the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 to engage with Gemini AI. The quick access feature for Gemini AI is now available to users of the Galaxy A56 and A36, with the update also being extended to the Galaxy A26.

Users have the option to customise their preferences for Gemini AI in the phone settings and can choose to disable it if they wish. Additionally, the new update enhances integration with various applications including calendar, notes, reminders, and clock.

However, there have been some issues reported by users following the latest OneUI 7 update, particularly concerning battery drainage. Many users, especially those with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, have taken to social media to highlight this problem. Some users of the Galaxy S25 series are also experiencing similar battery drain issues.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, which translates to May 13 at 5:30 a.m. IST for Indian viewers. The invitation features a minimalistic design with the event date and the phrase "Beyond Slim."

While the specific product to be unveiled has not been confirmed, the tagline suggests a focus on a new ultra-slim Galaxy smartphone. Industry leaks indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge may be introduced, which is rumored to be Samsung’s thinnest non-foldable phone to date.

