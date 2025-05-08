Starlink receives Letter of Intent but must accept these conditions before starting satellite service in India Starlink has received a letter of intent from the government. However, the company must agree to several conditions before commencing the service.

Elon Musk's satellite broadband company, Starlink, has received a letter of intent from the Indian government to initiate its services in the country. A LoI serves as a roadmap for discussions regarding a potential agreement. It signals that both parties are eager to move forward with a deal and helps clarify key details and terms. While it typically isn’t legally binding, it may include certain binding elements, such as provisions for confidentiality or commitments to engage exclusively with one another.The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially handed over this letter to Starlink, paving the way for the company to obtain a satellite service license in India. However, to proceed with launching its satellite service, Starlink must comply with several stringent terms and conditions.

Awaiting the GMPCS license

According to a report by PTI, Starlink has been waiting for the Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) license for several years to kick off its satellite broadband services in India. In a notable move, the company has agreed to the requirement of data localisation. This means that user data collected by service providers will be stored within India. With the issuance of the letter of intent, the DoT is expected to grant the GMPCS license to Starlink soon.

At this point, only Airtel and Jio have been granted licenses to operate satellite services in India, while both Amazon and Starlink are still in the waiting phase. Recently, representatives from Starlink and SpaceX met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Musk also had a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Conditions for launching services

Before launching its satellite services in India, Starlink must agree to several new conditions set forth by the DoT. These include various security requirements, such as website blocking and legal surveillance measures.

The DoT has tightened regulations for satellite service providers, adding 29 to 30 new security parameters. As part of these new rules, service providers are required to establish a special surveillance zone within 50 kilometers of India’s international borders.

Furthermore, under these rules, providers must be prepared to cut off a user's network if they are found roaming in unauthorized or restricted areas. Service providers will also need to conduct real-time tracking of the location data for user terminals—both fixed and mobile—upon request from security agencies, sharing the longitude and latitude of these terminals in real time.

Additionally, satellite service providers are required to verify user terminals. This verification can be performed using authentication methods, allowing access to services for previously unregistered foreign devices only after they complete the registration process in India.

