ISRO plans to deploy 52 surveillance satellites over next 5 years: INSPACe chief

New Delhi:

India is reportedly enhancing its space-based surveillance capabilities by planning to deploy a constellation of 52 satellites over the next five years, with significant involvement from the private sector, according to Pawan Kumar Goenka, the Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). He shared this information with PTI during the Global Space Exploration Conference-2025. Goenka mentioned that India already possesses strong capabilities in this area, but continuous improvement is necessary. He elaborated that the upcoming satellites will bolster surveillance capabilities specifically for the defence sector. Traditionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been responsible for such functions; however, he noted that private sector participation will be integral moving forward.

The planned satellites are intended to assist the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in tracking enemy movements, monitoring borders, and facilitating real-time coordination during military operations. Goenka indicated that half of the 52 satellites would be produced by private companies, with ISRO handling the remainder.

He clarified that any decisions regarding further enhancements to surveillance capabilities would ultimately rest with the Union Home Ministry and the defence forces. Additionally, Goenka stated that ISRO is in the process of transferring technology related to the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to private entities.

The SSLV is designed to launch small satellites into low Earth orbit quickly, which is particularly beneficial for the defence sector in emergencies. These vehicles can carry satellites weighing between 10 kg and 500 kg into a 500 km circular orbit. The SSLV, characterized as a three-stage launch vehicle, utilises solid propulsion stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as its terminal stage.

Goenka emphasised that the SSLV's design focuses on factors such as low cost, rapid turnaround time, and the flexibility to accommodate multiple satellites with minimal launch infrastructure requirements. He also predicted that the technology transfer for the SSLV would be finalized soon, possibly within the next fortnight.

