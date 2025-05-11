OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Leaks: Gigantic 12140mAh battery, 12GB RAM and flagship specs incoming OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro tablet on May 13th, featuring a massive 12,140mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and a 13.2-inch 144Hz display.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, on May 13th next week, boasting a formidable 12,140mAh battery and up to 16GB of RAM. Ahead of its official launch, numerous certifications have revealed key specifications of this highly anticipated device. Alongside this tablet, the company is also gearing up to introduce its mid-budget compact phone, the OnePlus 13s, in the Indian market.

Powerful specifications and multiple storage options

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to be available in four distinct storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and a top-tier variant featuring 16GB RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. Potential buyers can look forward to two elegant colour options: Deep Sea Blue and Ice Silver.

Recent reports suggest that this tablet might be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which is scheduled to debut in the Chinese market on May 13th. Following its China launch, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is likely to make its way to the global market shortly.

Performance and battery life

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising robust performance for demanding tasks and applications.2 It will support up to a generous 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, and offer a maximum of 512GB of internal storage for ample file space. A standout feature is its substantial 12,140mAh battery, designed to provide extended usage times. Complementing this large battery is the inclusion of 67W fast charging, allowing for quick power replenishment.

Display, Camera, and Software

Mirroring the specifications of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is likely to feature a large 13.2-inch LCD with a high resolution of 2400 x 3392 pixels. Furthermore, it is expected to support a smooth 144Hz high refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals for scrolling, gaming, and video playback. For photography and video calls, the tablet might sport a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. On the software front, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is anticipated to run on ColorOS, based on the latest Android 15 operating system.

OnePlus 13s: A compact mid-budget offering

In addition to the tablet, OnePlus is also preparing to launch the OnePlus 13s in the Indian market soon. This smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chipset rumoured for the tablet. The OnePlus 13s is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was launched in China. Its camera setup is expected to feature two 50MP sensors, suggesting a focus on photography capabilities. The device might also come equipped with a substantial 6,260mAh battery and support 80W fast charging.