Realme GT 7 and & GT 7T launching on May 27: India tease hints at global debut

Realme, one of the leading names in the budget smartphone segment, has officially confirmed the global launch of the GT 7 series which is scheduled for May 27, 2025, in Paris, France. For Indian viewers who would like to attend, the event will be abel to livestreamed at 1:30 PM IST on the same date.
The series will likely include the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T, following the earlier debut of the GT 7 Pro.
Key features: Realme GT 7 and GT 7T (Expected specification)
While official specs are under wraps, leaks and reports suggest the GT 7 will feature:
- 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset (same as China variant)
- Backed by a 7,200mAh battery
- 50MP dual rear camera + 16MP selfie camera
- IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
- 7,700mm VC cooling chamber
- New graphene-based IceSense cooling design
- Innovative Skin-Touch temperature control for adaptive cooling
- These features indicate Realme is targeting hardcore gamers and power users.
Will India get the GT 7 series soon?
Realme India’s social media tease hints at a near-simultaneous launch or quick entry into the Indian market. With the GT 6 series priced at Rs 30,999 to Rs 40,999, the GT 7 lineup is likely to follow suit, strengthening Realme’s claim of being the “2025 flagship killer.”
Realme GT 7 series: Price expectations in India
- GT 6 launched at Rs 40,999
- GT 6T started at Rs 30,999
- GT 7 series likely to fall within this range, delivering premium features at mid-range prices
Price comparision: Realme GT 6 series vs Realme GT 7 series
- The Realme GT 6 series was launched in India in 2024, with the GT 6 starting at Rs 40,999 and the more affordable GT 6T priced from Rs 30,999.
- With the upcoming launch of the Realme GT 7 series, expected on May 27, 2025, buyers are looking forward to the pricing of these new devices in India.
- Although the official prices are yet to be confirmed, the Realme GT 7 is likely to be priced between Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, while the GT 7T is expected to cost around Rs 32,999 to Rs 35,999.
- These new models are set to bring notable upgrades over their predecessors, such as a 7,200mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, IP69 water and dust resistance, a 144Hz OLED display, and a new graphene-based IceSense cooling system for efficient heat management.
With these enhancements, Realme is positioning the GT 7 series as a true “2025 flagship killer,” all while keeping prices competitive for Indian consumers.