Realme GT 7 and & GT 7T launching on May 27: India tease hints at global debut The handset could arrive with flagship-level features like a 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, massive 7200mAh battery, and an advanced graphene-based cooling system. India may soon see the devices, following last year’s successful GT 6 lineup.

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading names in the budget smartphone segment, has officially confirmed the global launch of the GT 7 series which is scheduled for May 27, 2025, in Paris, France. For Indian viewers who would like to attend, the event will be abel to livestreamed at 1:30 PM IST on the same date.



The series will likely include the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T, following the earlier debut of the GT 7 Pro.

Key features: Realme GT 7 and GT 7T (Expected specification)

While official specs are under wraps, leaks and reports suggest the GT 7 will feature:

6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset (same as China variant) Backed by a 7,200mAh battery 50MP dual rear camera + 16MP selfie camera IP69 rating for dust and water resistance 7,700mm VC cooling chamber New graphene-based IceSense cooling design Innovative Skin-Touch temperature control for adaptive cooling These features indicate Realme is targeting hardcore gamers and power users.

Will India get the GT 7 series soon?

Realme India’s social media tease hints at a near-simultaneous launch or quick entry into the Indian market. With the GT 6 series priced at Rs 30,999 to Rs 40,999, the GT 7 lineup is likely to follow suit, strengthening Realme’s claim of being the “2025 flagship killer.”

Realme GT 7 series: Price expectations in India

GT 6 launched at Rs 40,999

GT 6T started at Rs 30,999

GT 7 series likely to fall within this range, delivering premium features at mid-range prices

Price comparision: Realme GT 6 series vs Realme GT 7 series

The Realme GT 6 series was launched in India in 2024, with the GT 6 starting at Rs 40,999 and the more affordable GT 6T priced from Rs 30,999. With the upcoming launch of the Realme GT 7 series, expected on May 27, 2025, buyers are looking forward to the pricing of these new devices in India. Although the official prices are yet to be confirmed, the Realme GT 7 is likely to be priced between Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, while the GT 7T is expected to cost around Rs 32,999 to Rs 35,999. These new models are set to bring notable upgrades over their predecessors, such as a 7,200mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, IP69 water and dust resistance, a 144Hz OLED display, and a new graphene-based IceSense cooling system for efficient heat management.

With these enhancements, Realme is positioning the GT 7 series as a true “2025 flagship killer,” all while keeping prices competitive for Indian consumers.