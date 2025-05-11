Samsung launches world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor for super smooth experience Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, a 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, offers a super-fast 0.03ms response time, supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and uses Samsung's QD-OLED technology. It also features a sleek design with customizable lighting and technology to prevent OLED burn-in.

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched the Odyssey OLED G6, the world's first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate per second. This 27-inch monitor has a sharp QHD (2560x1440) screen and is made for serious gamers who want their games to look incredibly smooth and respond instantly. It's one of the most advanced gaming screens you can find right now.

Global market release: Coming soon

This super-fast monitor will first be available in countries like:

Singapore Thailand Vietnam Malaysia

It will cost around Rs 1,27,112 (which is about USD 1,488).

Samsung says it will be coming to other markets around the world very soon.

Looks and feel

The Odyssey OLED G6 comes with sleek metal frame and cool lighting on the back called Core Lighting+ that can even sync up with what's happening on the screen.

The stand lets you adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the monitor so you can get it in the perfect position.

The edges around the screen are very thin, so you can focus on the game. It also has a DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI ports, a place to plug in your headphones, and a USB-A port.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

Display and performance: Super fast and crystal clear

The G6 monitor has a QHD resolution, which means the picture is very clear.

It also claims to come with super quick response time of just 0.03 milliseconds, going from one shade of grey to another- claiming to be a great fit for gaming.

Plus, it works with technologies called NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which help to make the picture even smoother by syncing the monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card.

Samsung used its special QD-OLED panel for this monitor. This technology combines the deep blacks of OLED with the vibrant colours of quantum dots, making the visuals accurate and lively.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

Display for gaming

This monitor is certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, which means it can show very deep blacks and bright whites.

It can also get as bright as 1,000 nits. Plus, it's Pantone Validated, so it can show over 2,100 different colours and 110 different skin tones accurately.

This is great, not just for gaming but also if you want to do things like create videos or edit photos.

No more burn-in worries