UPI payment failed? Try these alternatives to avoid hassle at checkout UPI payments across major apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay were briefly down due to a technical issue. Services are now restored. Here's what to do if your UPI stops working and how to still complete your payments without delay.

New Delhi:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services across top apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm faced a temporary outage on Monday around 7 PM. Many users couldn’t complete transactions during peak evening hours.

The issue has now been resolved, but this marks the third such outage in less than a month, raising questions about the reliability of digital payments.

Why did UPI services fail this time?

According to PhonePe, the glitch occurred due to a network overload during their cybersecurity drill, which redirected all traffic to a new data centre. The heavy traffic led to transaction failures, but services were later balanced across multiple servers.

(Image Source : UPI )UPI

What to do if UPI isn't working?

Do not worry! There are quick alternatives that you could use to complete payments even if UPI apps are down.

1. Try another UPI App: If one app fails (like PhonePe), try another app like Google Pay or Paytm. Often, the issue affects only one platform temporarily.

2. Use QR code from the Bank app: Open your bank’s official app (like SBI YONO, HDFC Mobile Banking, etc.) and scan the QR code directly. Most banking apps also support UPI payments.

3. Use debit/credit Card: If UPI isn’t working, use your debit or credit card for online or POS machine payments.

4. Use net banking: Log in to your internet banking portal and complete the transaction using net banking services.

5. Keep some cash handy: During such outages, keeping a small amount of cash for emergencies is always a smart idea.

(Image Source : UPI )UPI

UPI usage at record highs

In March 2025, India processed over 18.3 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 24.77 lakh crore. PhonePe handled nearly 50% of all UPI traffic, followed by Google Pay and Paytm.

Final tip

If your transaction fails, do not try multiple attempts immediately. Wait a few minutes before retrying or switch to another payment mode to avoid double debits.

Even though UPI is convenient, being prepared with alternative payment options ensures you never get stuck at checkout.