Infinix GT 30 Pro set for May 21 debut with 108MP camera, Android 15 and RGB lighting Infinix has confirmed that the GT 30 Pro will launch on May 21 in Malaysia. Positioned as a gaming-centric smartphone, the GT 30 Pro is expected to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, and Android 15.

New Delhi:

Infinix, a popular smartphone brand, has officially announced that it will launch its next-gen gaming smartphone, the GT 30 Pro, on May 21. The launch event is scheduled for 3:00 PM MYT (12:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed via Facebook and TikTok. The handset will be a successor to last year’s GT 20 Pro and promises significant upgrades in display, performance, and gaming capabilities.

Gaming focus confirmed with MediaTek chipset

The announcement came via Infinix Mobile Malaysia's Instagram post, which featured the tagline “Carry Like A Pro”. The teaser confirms the use of a MediaTek chipset, though the brand hasn’t revealed the exact model. According to leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC will power the device, making it well-suited for gaming.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix GT 30 Pro

Expected display and performance

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It may also include RGB lighting accents, adding to the gaming aesthetic. Internally, it’s expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Camera and battery specs leaked

For photography, the phone might feature a 108MP main camera with OIS support, alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, users could get a 13MP selfie shooter. Powering the device could be a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 67W fast charging for quick top-ups.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix GT 30 Pro

Additional gaming features and software

To enhance the gaming experience, the GT 30 Pro is expected to feature capacitive shoulder triggers for improved control and response times. It’s also said to run on Android 15 with XOS 15 skin out of the box.

Launch alongside XPad GT and GT Buds

Infinix is also expected to launch the Infinix XPad GT gaming tablet and GT Buds alongside the GT 30 Pro at the same event. These products aim to create a complete gaming ecosystem for mobile gamers.