Airtel launches AI-powered Fraud Detection to protect users from online scams

New Delhi:

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, has rolled out a Fraud Detection Solution for its users. The new system has been powered by advanced AI technology to protect its 38 crore user base in India from growing cyber threats. With the rapid spread of the internet and smartphone usage, cases of phishing, scam calls and malicious links have surged. Airtel’s new system aims to fight this menace head-on.

Real-time scam blocking on all major platforms

Airtel’s fraud detection tool will be able to automatically identify and block harmful websites and scam links in real time. It covers various digital platforms that includes OTT apps, emails, WhatsApp, web browsers, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and SMS.

Whenever a user attempts to access a flagged malicious website, the system will redirect them to a warning page explaining the reason for blocking. This ensures that users are informed and protected instantly without requiring any manual action.

Free for all Airtel users

This protection is being automatically rolled out to all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. Users do not need to install any app or take extra steps to activate the feature.

Airtel’s response to rising cyber crime

Acknowledging the rising threat of cybercrime in India, Airtel has developed a multi-layered threat detection system that performs domain filtering and real-time link blocking. The platform uses AI to stay updated with new scam tactics.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, said, “In recent years, we’ve seen numerous cases where customers have unknowingly fallen prey to cyber scams. Our engineers created this fraud detection solution to ensure our users are fully protected while browsing the internet.”

With this initiative, Airtel aims to eliminate fear while ensuring a safer digital experience for every user.

With this AI-powered security upgrade, Airtel reaffirms its commitment to delivering a safer and more secure digital experience for every Indian user.