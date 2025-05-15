Oppo Pad SE launched with 11-inch 2K display, 9,340mAh battery and Android 15: Details Oppo Pad SE features an 11-inch 2K LCD, MediaTek G100 chipset, a 9,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and it runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.1. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and supports Google Gemini AI.

Oppo has launched its latest Android tablet, the Oppo Pad SE, in select global markets including China and Malaysia. The budget-friendly device arrives with solid specifications, an affordable price, and AI enhancements powered by Google Gemini. The tablet is available in four stylish colour variants, and pre-orders are now open.

Oppo Pad SE: Price and availability

In China, the Oppo Pad SE starts at CNY 899 (approx. Rs. 11,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at CNY 1,099 (Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (Rs. 15,500), respectively.

It comes in Night Blue, Starlight Silver, and their respective Soft Editions.

In Malaysia, the tablet has been priced at MYR 699 (around Rs. 14,000), with a special launch price of MYR 599 (approx. Rs. 12,000) during pre-orders via Oppo's official store and other online platforms.

India launch details are yet to be confirmed.

Oppo Pad SE: Specifications and features

Display: 11-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution (1,200 x 1,920 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and 207ppi pixel density.

Chipset: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, suitable for daily multitasking.

RAM and Storage: Offers configurations up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Camera and software

The Oppo Pad SE includes a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 which is based on Android 15 and features Google Gemini AI integration for intelligent assistance.

Additional features