Vivo V50 Elite Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Zeiss cameras and free TWS 3e earbuds Vivo V50 Elite Edition is bundled with Vivo TWS 3e earbuds and features 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP Zeiss dual camera setup.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched the V50 Elite Edition in India on Thursday, offering users a feature-packed smartphone with premium specifications and a bundled gift—Vivo TWS 3e earbuds. This Elite version retains much of the same design and hardware as the standard Vivo V50 but includes exclusive colour options and better value with accessories.

Price in India and launch offers

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in a Rose Red colour and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retailers. Buyers shopping online can enjoy up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback via HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, or choose an exchange bonus worth the same amount. Offline buyers are eligible for Rs 3,000 off via several other banks and can opt into Vivo's V-upgrade exchange programme.

Specifications and features

The phone features a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Running on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

High-end camera setup

For photography, the device includes a Zeiss-backed dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor (with OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide lens. A 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The camera software supports AI editing tools, Aura Light, and photo enhancement features.

Battery, connectivity and build

The Elite Edition is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Other features include:

In-display optical fingerprint sensor Dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB 3.2 Type-C IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance Dimensions: 163.29 x 76.72 x 7.57mm Weight: 199g

Vivo TWS 3e earbuds: Included in the box

Bundled with the phone, the Vivo TWS 3e wireless earphones come in Dark Indigo and feature:

11mm drivers tuned by Golden Ear Acoustics Lab 30dB Adaptive ANC AI-powered call noise reduction 88ms low-latency gaming mode Up to 42 hours of playback with the charging case IP54 dust and splash resistance

This new Elite Edition targets users seeking a high-performance smartphone with a premium audio experience and long-term software support.