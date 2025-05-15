OpenAI expands GPT-4.1 to ChatGPT: Here's what plus and free users will get Previously available only via API, the models are now accessible to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users, while free users will soon get GPT-4.1 mini, replacing GPT-4o mini. The premium GPT-4.1 features a 1 million-token context window and scores higher than GPT-4.5 in coding benchmarks.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has officially brought its latest GPT-4.1 series AI models to ChatGPT, expanding beyond their initial availability via the API. These advanced models are designed for better coding performance, lower latency, and improved instruction handling, making them ideal for developers and power users.

GPT-4.1 models now available in ChatGPT

In a recent update shared on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI confirmed that GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini are now being integrated into ChatGPT. Users subscribed to the Plus, Pro, and Team plans can access these models from the "more models" dropdown in the app.

Meanwhile, Enterprise and Edu plan subscribers will get the update in the coming weeks. For free-tier users, OpenAI is rolling out GPT-4.1 mini, which will replace the GPT-4o mini model currently available.

Improved coding and instruction performance

OpenAI claims GPT-4.1 delivers the best coding performance to date among its models. During internal testing, GPT-4.1 scored:

54.6 per cent on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark (for software engineering tasks)

38.3 per cent on the MultiChallenge benchmark (instruction following)

72 per cent on the Video-MME benchmark (long multimodal context tasks)

Notably, GPT-4.1 supports a 1 million-token context window, enabling it to handle extremely large inputs and tasks with long memory.

GPT-4.1 Mini: Faster and more affordable

Despite being a lighter version, GPT-4.1 mini still outperforms GPT-4o in intelligence benchmarks. OpenAI highlighted that it offers:

50 per cent lower latency

83 per cent lower cost compared to GPT-4o

This makes it a cost-effective choice for developers and casual users alike who need speed and intelligence without sacrificing quality.

How it affect ChatGPT users

ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team: Get access to both GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini Free users: Will be upgraded to GPT-4.1 mini soon Enterprise and Edu users: Update rolling out in the coming weeks

These additions are expected to significantly improve coding, instruction handling, and long-context conversations within ChatGPT, especially for technical and professional use cases.