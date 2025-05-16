Jio offers Rs 299 benefits for just Rs 100: OTT fans rejoice with free JioCinema Premium Reliance Jio has launched an exciting new offer, giving users Rs 299-level OTT benefits in a plan priced at just Rs 100. The 90-day plan includes 5GB of data and a free JioCinema Premium subscription for both mobile and TV, making it perfect for OTT lovers.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom operator with over 49 crore users, has launched a limited-time offer that brings Rs 299 worth of OTT perks into a low-cost Rs 100 plan. This plan is designed especially for users who enjoy streaming content on mobile or TV and want a budget-friendly option with long validity.

Rs 100 Plan with Rs 299 benefits

Jio’s newly introduced Rs 100 plan offers benefits typically seen in the Rs 299 plan, making it an unbeatable deal for OTT enthusiasts. The Rs 100 recharge provides:

Validity: 90 days

Data: 5GB total

OTT Benefit: Free JioCinema Premium subscription (formerly Disney+ Hotstar Mobile)

This plan is perfect for those who want to enjoy movies, web series, and sports without spending a lot on premium subscriptions.

Free JioCinema on TV and Mobile

Earlier, the Rs 299 plan was the entry-level offer to access JioCinema Premium, which includes popular movies, web series, and live sports across both mobile and TV.

Now, Jio is extending this benefit to Rs 100 plan users. The subscription is valid for the full 90 days of the recharge period, allowing users to watch content on both platforms without any extra cost.

Important conditions to know

While this Rs 100 plan offers exciting benefits, users should note a couple of key conditions:

You must have an active base plan on your Jio number to use this offer. This Rs 100 plan does not keep your SIM active on its own — it's a booster/secondary plan focused on OTT access and limited data.

Perfect for streaming users on a budget

If you are a Jio user and love binge-watching shows or catching the latest movies, this new Rs 100 plan is a great value deal. With 90 days of JioCinema Premium and 5GB data, it combines affordability with entertainment. Jio continues to lead the pack by offering OTT benefits at unmatched prices, keeping both existing and new users satisfied.