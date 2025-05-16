Apple AirPods Pro 3 tipped to launch at WWDC 2025 with major health and audio upgrades Apple may launch the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 at WWDC 2025 in June. Leaks suggest major upgrades, including in-ear heart rate and temperature sensors, the new H3 chip, improved ANC, and a redesigned case.

Apple fans have been eagerly waiting and anticipating a next-gen update to the AirPods Pro series. While the AirPods Pro 2 debuted in 2022, only minor updates like a USB-C port have been introduced since. Now, fresh leaks hint that AirPods Pro 3 could finally arrive at WWDC 2025, scheduled to start on June 9.

Code hints at imminent launch

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple has recently changed internal code references from “AirPods Pro 2nd generation” to “AirPods Pro 2 or later”. This subtle shift strongly hints at the arrival of a new model. While Apple traditionally launches audio products in September alongside iPhones, surprise releases during events like WWDC are not unheard of.

Health features: In-ear heart rate and temperature tracking

One of the most exciting rumoured features of the AirPods Pro 3 is health tracking. The earbuds are expected to include in-ear heart rate monitoring, similar to what’s already available in Beats' Powerbeats Pro 2. These in-ear sensors could offer more accurate readings than wrist-based trackers, especially during workouts like running.

Additionally, in-ear temperature sensors may be included, improving upon the skin-based temperature readings found in current Apple Watches.

H3 Chip: Better performance and battery life

The next-generation H3 chip could replace the H2 chip, bringing enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), smoother audio processing, and longer battery life. This would mark a significant leap in performance, especially for users who have complained about weaker ANC in recent firmware updates.

Design overhaul and a smaller charging case

Although the iconic AirPods stem is likely to remain, design tweaks are expected for both the earbuds and the case. The charging case could be smaller, taking inspiration from the upcoming AirPods 4, but this may impact compatibility with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. Apple may also replace the LED indicator and pairing button with gesture-based controls for a more seamless design.

Improved audio and high-resolution support

Apple is also working on new audio drivers and improved ANC algorithms. Reliable leaker Kosutami suggests that noise cancellation will be significantly upgraded, addressing recent concerns from users. We may also see support for high-resolution audio, making AirPods Pro 3 a top-tier choice for audiophiles.

If these leaks hold, the AirPods Pro 3 will be Apple’s most advanced earbuds to date, combining health features, improved sound, and a sleeker design. WWDC 2025 could be the stage for their grand reveal.