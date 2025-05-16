iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air tipped for September launch: Check key specs and global pricing Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, which may include four models: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air. With major design upgrades, enhanced displays, and a new A19 chip, the series is tipped to be a significant leap forward.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading smartphone brand, has reportedly been preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 series this September (2025). As per the early leaks, it was suggested that it could be one of the biggest iPhone upgrades in years. With improvements in display technology, camera features, and internal hardware, the iPhone 17 lineup might include a surprise addition — a new model called the iPhone 17 Air.

Four models expected, including new iPhone 17 Air

According to tipster Majin Bu, Apple’s case lineup leak hints at four variants:

iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Air (new)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessors and may replace the Plus variant. It could feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a single rear camera, and be powered by the next-gen A19 chip, promising major performance gains.

Why iPhone 17 prices could go up?

A report from The Wall Street Journal indicates that Apple may raise iPhone 17 series prices globally. The reasons include:

Import tariffs in countries like India New design innovations Launch of premium models like the iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17: Expected prices in India, USA and Dubai

India: Starting at Rs 89,900, up to Rs 1,64,900 for Pro Max USA: Starting at USD 899 Dubai: From AED 3,799 onwards Premium versions like the Pro Max could cost over USD 2,300 in global markets due to taxes and import fees.

Apple iPhone 16: A quick recap before iPhone 17 arrives

Before the iPhone 17 takes the spotlight, it is worth recalling that the iPhone 16 series, expected to launch in September 2024, will set the stage for Apple’s next-gen innovations. The iPhone 16 is rumoured to bring larger displays, better thermal design, camera enhancements, and the debut of AI-powered features via iOS 18.

It may also introduce a new Capture Button and improvements to battery life. While the iPhone 16 will showcase meaningful upgrades, the iPhone 17, especially with the new iPhone 17 Air, is shaping up to be a bigger leap in terms of design and performance.