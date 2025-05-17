BSNL launches affordable recharge plans with up to 160 days validity

We live in a time when most of the telecom service providers are raising their recharge tariffs, there BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has taken a consumer-friendly step by launching some cost-effective plans for the users. The government-owned company has introduced two affordable long-validity recharge plans, bringing big relief to crores of mobile users struggling with monthly recharge costs.
Rs 947 Plan: 160 Days validity with daily data and calls
The highlight of BSNL's offering is the ₹947 recharge plan, which now comes at a discounted price. Earlier priced at ₹997, BSNL has slashed its rate by ₹50.
Here’s what the plan offers:
- 160 days validity
- Unlimited voice calling on all networks
- 2GB high-speed data per day (total 320GB)
- 100 free SMS daily
This plan is ideal for users who prefer a long-term recharge with consistent daily usage without spending monthly.
Rs 569 plan: High daily data for 84 days
For users needing higher daily data at a lower cost, BSNL has introduced a ₹569 plan. It was earlier available at ₹599 and now offers great value at a reduced price.
Key benefits include:
- 84 days validity
- Unlimited calling across all networks
- 3GB high-speed data per day (total 252GB)
- 100 SMS daily
This plan suits students, professionals, and OTT streamers who need more internet on a budget.
BSNL's competitive edge over private players
While Jio, Airtel, and Vi continue to revise their plans upwards, BSNL is maintaining affordability, making it a strong option for users looking to save money. These plans are expected to create pressure on private telecoms and are especially useful in rural and budget-conscious markets.
So, in case you are looking for a long-term plan with a low-cost recharge option, then BSNL’s new plans are worth considering. These plans will bring some really value-added services, saving you from the hassle of repeatedly recharging your number.
