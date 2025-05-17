BSNL launches affordable recharge plans with up to 160 days validity BSNL has launched two pocket-friendly recharge plans priced at Rs 947 and Rs 569, offering up to 160 days of validity, daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. With rising mobile recharge costs, these plans are a relief for users looking for affordable long-term options.

New Delhi:

We live in a time when most of the telecom service providers are raising their recharge tariffs, there BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has taken a consumer-friendly step by launching some cost-effective plans for the users. The government-owned company has introduced two affordable long-validity recharge plans, bringing big relief to crores of mobile users struggling with monthly recharge costs.

Rs 947 Plan: 160 Days validity with daily data and calls

The highlight of BSNL's offering is the ₹947 recharge plan, which now comes at a discounted price. Earlier priced at ₹997, BSNL has slashed its rate by ₹50.

Here’s what the plan offers:

160 days validity Unlimited voice calling on all networks 2GB high-speed data per day (total 320GB) 100 free SMS daily

This plan is ideal for users who prefer a long-term recharge with consistent daily usage without spending monthly.

Rs 569 plan: High daily data for 84 days

For users needing higher daily data at a lower cost, BSNL has introduced a ₹569 plan. It was earlier available at ₹599 and now offers great value at a reduced price.

Key benefits include:

84 days validity Unlimited calling across all networks 3GB high-speed data per day (total 252GB) 100 SMS daily

This plan suits students, professionals, and OTT streamers who need more internet on a budget.

BSNL's competitive edge over private players

While Jio, Airtel, and Vi continue to revise their plans upwards, BSNL is maintaining affordability, making it a strong option for users looking to save money. These plans are expected to create pressure on private telecoms and are especially useful in rural and budget-conscious markets.

So, in case you are looking for a long-term plan with a low-cost recharge option, then BSNL’s new plans are worth considering. These plans will bring some really value-added services, saving you from the hassle of repeatedly recharging your number.