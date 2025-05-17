Honor Magic V3 set to outshine Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with Ultra-thin design Honor Magic V3 comes with a 4.3mm thickness and it is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery. It is expected to surpass the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is currently Samsung’s slimmest phone at 5.8mm thickness.

New Delhi:

Honor is preparing to shake up the global premium smartphone market with its upcoming foldable phone, the Honor Magic V3. The device is being touted as the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone and is expected to offer features that directly rival and even outdo, Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S25 Edge.

Honor, which has gained recognition globally for its premium devices, is looking to expand its dominance by offering a smartphone that pushes boundaries in design, power, and innovation.

Slimmer than Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung recently introduced its slimmest device to date — the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a thickness of just 5.8mm. However, Honor is going one step further. The upcoming Honor Magic V3 will reportedly feature a jaw-dropping thickness of just 4.3mm in its unfolded state, making it the slimmest smartphone ever made.

This impressive design could position Honor as a serious contender in the high-end smartphone space, especially as Samsung continues to dominate with its Galaxy lineup.

Honor’s bold teaser Sparks rivalry

Honor recently teased the launch of the Magic V3 on X (formerly Twitter) with a sharp message aimed directly at Samsung. The company posted:

"Why thin if you're making compromises to get there?"

The post also included the tagline:

"THIN without the catch", suggesting that Honor has managed to achieve slimness without sacrificing performance or features.

Bigger battery, no compromises

One of the key criticisms of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has been its relatively small 3900mAh battery, a necessary trade-off to achieve its slim frame. In contrast, Honor has teased that the Magic V3 will pack a massive 5050mAh battery — an impressive feat for such a slim foldable device.

While it’s worth noting that the 4.3mm thickness applies only when the phone is unfolded, it still highlights Honor’s engineering edge in balancing design and functionality.

Launch expected soon

Honor Magic V3 is expected to launch in the coming months and will fall into the premium smartphone category. With its ultra-thin profile, foldable display, and high-capacity battery, it is set to give tough competition to Samsung and other flagship brands.

As Honor sharpens its strategy to take on industry giants, all eyes will be on the Magic V3’s official launch — a device that could redefine what users expect from foldable smartphones.