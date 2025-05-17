Netflix, YouTube, Amazon turn to AI for smarter, seamless advertisements Streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video are embracing AI to revolutionise how ads are presented. Netflix is launching an AI-powered ad format that integrates product placements directly into shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

New Delhi:

Netflix is taking a big leap into the future of advertising with the launch of a new AI-powered format that enables dynamic product placements within its shows and films. The announcement was made during its annual Upfront event on May 15, where Netflix unveiled the Netflix Ads Suite — a platform designed to make brand integrations smarter, more creative, and less intrusive.

The new ad format will use generative AI to embed branded products directly into content backdrops. Examples showcased include promotional items merged into popular Netflix originals such as Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton.

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix, stated: “By controlling our own ad tech, we’ll be able to deliver newer tools, better measurement, and more creative formats.”

The company clarified that these ads will start appearing from next month for users subscribed to the ad-supported plan, although this tier is not yet available in India.

What is Netflix Ads Suite?

The Netflix Ads Suite is an in-house platform that combines generative AI with ad technology to create contextual and immersive ads without disrupting the viewer experience. This AI-driven model is designed not only to benefit brands but also to ensure that audiences continue to enjoy seamless storytelling.

Alongside innovative formats, Netflix will provide advertisers with flexible deal options and simplified ad transactions. The overarching goal is to blend advertising naturally into storytelling, increasing user engagement while delivering value to marketers.

YouTube and Amazon also embrace AI in advertising

Netflix is not the only streaming service exploring AI-driven ad formats. YouTube is currently testing a tool called Peak Points, which uses AI to place ads during moments of peak user engagement. This approach aims to maximise impact while minimising viewer disruption.

Amazon, on the other hand, has announced that its Prime Video service will start showing a limited number of ads from June 17. These will be fewer than what traditional TV offers. Users who prefer an uninterrupted experience can pay extra for an ad-free plan.

A shift in streaming advertising

With Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon investing heavily in AI for ad placement, the future of streaming content is set to be more intelligent, contextual, and user-focused. These advancements mark a major shift in how viewers experience ads, moving away from generic interruptions toward seamless brand storytelling.