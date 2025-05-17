These Jio recharge plans offer free OTT subscriptions for minimum 84 days: Details Jio introduced 2 recharge plans- Rs 445 and Rs 1049. Both plans provide free OTT subscriptions, daily data and unlimited calling. The Rs 445 plan is perfect for users seeking monthly entertainment benefits, while the Rs 1049 plan offers 84 days of validity and daily 2GB data.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, with more than 49 crore customers, offers a wide range of prepaid plans. From budget-friendly packs to premium options, the company has been working hard to upgrade the recharge portfolio to suit every kind of user in every corner of the country. Recently, the company has come up with two recharge plans that stand out by offering special benefits, especially for those who like to browse OTT streaming and have long validity for the users.

Jio Rs 445 recharge plan: A month of entertainment and more

The Rs 445 Jio plan offers 28 days of unlimited calling across all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a total of 56GB of high-speed data. What makes this plan special is the free access to over 9 OTT platforms, including:

SonyLIV ZEE5 Lionsgate Play SunNXT Kanchha Lannk Chaupal Hoichoi JioTV JioCloud AI

(Image Source : JIO)jio

This plan is a great choice for users looking for a short-term recharge with bundled entertainment options.

Jio Rs 1049 plan: Long validity with daily data and OTT access

If you are looking for a longer validity plan, the Rs 1049 recharge is an ideal option. It includes:

This plan comes with a validity of 84 days of unlimited voice calls 2GB of data per day (a total of 168GB) 100 SMS per day Free access to multiple OTT platforms (same list as the Rs 445 plan)

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

This plan offers a perfect combo of long-term usage and entertainment, especially for binge-watchers and power users.

Reliance Jio, India’s top telecom provider with over 49 crore users, has introduced a limited-time offer that packs Rs 299 worth of OTT benefits into an affordable Rs 100 recharge plan. Aimed at users who love streaming content on mobile or smart TVs, this plan offers great entertainment value at a pocket-friendly price with extended validity.