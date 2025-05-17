Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets big price drop: Now available for just Rs 18,750 on Flipkart Flipkart is offering the iPhone 15 Plus at a jaw-dropping effective price of just Rs 18,750 with exchange and bank offers. This is a rare chance to buy Apple’s premium smartphone without spending a fortune. Here's everything you need to know.

New Delhi:

Apple’s iPhones are usually seen as premium devices with hefty price tags. However, Flipkart is now giving Indian buyers a golden opportunity to grab the iPhone 15 Plus at a steep discount. Although the Big Bachat Days sale has come to an end, offers continue in the smartphone section. At present, the iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 79,900, but thanks to bank discounts and exchange offers, the price can go down drastically. If you are planning to upgrade to a powerful iPhone with a big display and advanced camera, now is the time.

Bank and exchange offers bring iPhone price down to Rs 18,750

While Flipkart is not offering a flat discount on the iPhone 15 Plus, there are multiple bank and exchange deals available:

Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Exchange bonus of up to Rs 61,150 on your old smartphone

If you get the maximum exchange value, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost you just Rs 18,750. Note that the final exchange amount depends on your old phone’s condition and brand.

iPhone 15 Plus key specifications at a glance

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Build: Aluminium frame with a glass back, IP68 water resistance Processor: Apple A16 Bionic chip Operating system: iOS 17 out of the box Camera: Dual rear cameras – 48MP + 12MP; 12MP front camera Battery life: Long-lasting with fast performance Storage options: Up to 512GB with 8GB RAM

Why not to miss the deal

The iPhone 15 Plus rarely sees such a massive price cut, especially on a trusted platform like Flipkart. With powerful features, a premium design, and long-term software support, this deal offers true value for money. If you’re looking to upgrade to a flagship iPhone without burning a hole in your pocket, now is the perfect time to make the move.