Flipkart offers huge price cut on 1.5 ton split ACs from top brands: Lloyd, TCL, Acer and more Flipkart is offering up to 50 per cent discount on top 1.5 1.5-ton split ACs from brands like TCL, Onida, Lloyd, and Acer. With prices starting as low as Rs 27,490, these ACs come equipped with energy-efficient ratings and advanced cooling features, making them perfect for India’s harsh summer.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy an affordable air conditioner this summer, Flipkart is running a massive sale on 1.5 1.5-ton split ACs from top brands like TCL, Onida, Lloyd, and Acer. With up to 50 per cent discount on select models, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home cooling system without burning a hole in your pocket.

TCL 1.5 Ton Split AC: Smart cooling under Rs 30,000

TCL’s 1.5 1.5-ton split AC is available for less than Rs 30,000. It features a 3-star energy rating and includes 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology for flexible performance. This AC also has two-way airflow and an in-built air purifier, ensuring cleaner and more comfortable air at home.

Onida 1.5 Ton Split AC: Budget-friendly at Rs 27,490

Onida, one of India’s trusted electronics brands, is offering its 1.5 Ton Split AC at just Rs 27,490 on Flipkart. This unit boasts a 3-star energy rating and comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling. The company claims that it performs efficiently even in extreme heat up to 55 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for Indian summers.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton Split AC – Durable and Affordable

Lloyd’s 1.5-ton AC is available starting at Rs 28,990, with up to 48 per cent off during the sale. It features a 3-star energy rating and can maintain cooling even when the outside temperature reaches 48 degrees Celsius. Lloyd is a popular brand in the Indian AC market, known for its reliability and long-lasting performance.

Acer 1.5 Ton Split AC – High Cooling Power at Rs 29,990

Tech brand Acer also offers a powerful 1.5-ton split AC for Rs 29,990. It includes a 3-star energy rating and provides a strong cooling capacity of 5050W. With a flat 50 per cent discount, this AC delivers great value for money for Indian households.

With the mercury rising across India, these AC deals on Flipkart offer the perfect opportunity to bring home a feature-rich and energy-efficient cooling solution without overspending. Be sure to check if exchange offers and bank discounts are also available for additional savings.