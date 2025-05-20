Paytm adds ‘Hide Payment’ feature: Now keep your transactions private with these easy steps Paytm has introduced a new privacy-focused feature for UPI users that allows them to hide specific transactions from their payment history. This feature gives users more control over their privacy, especially for sensitive or personal payments.

New Delhi:

Paytm, one of India’s most popular digital payment platforms, has rolled out a brand-new ‘Hide Payment’ feature for its UPI users. This feature will enable the users to hide specific transactions from your payment history, which is available on the app- this offers an added layer of privacy to the users. The update is ideal for those who want to keep personal or sensitive payments private, such as gifts, medical purchases or confidential expenses.

How to use the ‘Hide Payment’ feature in Paytm

To hide your UPI transactions in the Paytm app, follow these simple steps:

Open the Paytm App on your smartphone. Tap on “Balance and History.” Scroll down to the “Payment History” section. Swipe left on the transaction you want to hide. Tap on the “Hide” option and confirm by selecting “Yes.”

Note: If this feature is not visible, make sure your Paytm app is updated to the latest version.

How to view hidden transactions

If you want to check the hidden transactions later, Paytm allows you to unhide and view them easily:

Open the Paytm app and go to “Balance and History.” Tap on the three-dot icon near the Payment History tab. You’ll be asked to enter your Paytm PIN or use biometric authentication. Once authenticated, all hidden transactions will be visible again.

This ensures that while your data remains private, you can still access it securely whenever required.

Why this feature matters

Paytm introduced this feature, understanding that not all transactions are meant to be publicly visible, especially when someone else has access to your phone or app. Whether it's a pharmacy payment, a personal gift, or any sensitive UPI transaction, you can now keep it out of plain sight.

This new privacy tool not only boosts user confidence but also puts more control in the hands of the users, helping them maintain confidentiality as per their comfort.