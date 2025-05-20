Acer AI TransBuds launched: Translate 15 languages with these smart earphones Acer introduced its new AI-powered TransBuds at Computex 2025. These earphones support real-time voice translation in 15 major global languages. With an ear-hook design, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and a compact charging case, they’re ideal for meetings, online classes, and travel.

New Delhi:

Acer has launched its new AI TransBuds earphones at Computex 2025, packed with smart features like real-time voice translation in 15 major languages. Designed with a secure ear-hook style and Bluetooth 5.4, these earbuds are perfect for people who attend meetings, online classes, or travel often. While the features have been revealed, Acer has not yet announced the price or availability in India.

Lightweight design and AI features

The Acer AI TransBuds are designed to be lightweight and compact. They come with an ear-hook style design for a secure fit and are available in black colour. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity and also support a plug-in receiver for stable connections with smartphones or tablets.

One of the biggest highlights is real-time, two-way translation, making them useful for business meetings, travel, livestreaming, or online learning. You only need to wear one earbud to use the translation feature, and they even support live captioning and transcription for reviewing conversations later.

Battery and build

Each earbud packs a 50mAh battery, while the charging case holds a 400mAh battery and charges via USB Type-C. The complete set (with case) weighs only about 65 grams. The earphones are made using durable ABS material.

Languages supported

The TransBuds currently support 15 languages, including:

English Hindi (not yet confirmed) Chinese Japanese Korean French German Spanish Russian and more.

This makes them especially useful for Indians who travel or work internationally.

Launch details yet to be announced

Acer has not yet shared any details about the launch date or price in India, but these earphones are expected to attract tech-savvy users who need translation support on the go.

With support for languages like English, Hindi’s regional counterparts like Tamil or Telugu may be expected in future updates, making the Acer AI TransBuds even more useful for Indian users. If priced affordably, these earbuds could be a great option for students, professionals, and travellers looking for real-time translation and AI features. Indian consumers can now look forward to Acer announcing the official launch date and pricing for the TransBuds in India soon.