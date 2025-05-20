Xiaomi’s big launch event on May 22: New smartphone, tablet, chip and electric SUV coming Xiaomi has announced a major launch event on May 22 to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The company is expected to unveil several new products, including its first in-house mobile chip (Xring 01), the Xiaomi 15s Pro smartphone, Pad 7 Ultra tablet, and its first electric SUV, the YU7.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is preparing for a major launch event on May 22 in China. The event will begin at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) and is being held to celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary. Xiaomi is expected to launch a series of exciting new products, including a self-developed mobile chip, a flagship smartphone, a premium tablet, and its first-ever electric SUV.

Xring 01 Chip: Xiaomi's big comeback in chip making

One of the most important announcements at the event is the Xring 01, Xiaomi’s new in-house mobile processor. This marks the company’s return to chip development. According to early tests, the chip has a 10-core CPU and an Immortalis-G925 GPU. It has received impressive benchmark scores — 3,119 in single-core and 9,673 in multi-core tests — placing it alongside leading processors like Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400.

Xiaomi has committed to a 10-year chip development plan, investing CNY 50 billion (around Rs 59,000 crore). It has already spent over CNY 13.5 billion (about Rs 16,000 crore) on R&D.

Xiaomi 15s Pro: A powerful new flagship

The Xiaomi 15s Pro smartphone is expected to be the first device powered by the Xring 01 chip. It will be the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Pro and is likely to offer top-end specs and performance.

Pad 7 Ultra: High-end Android tablet

Xiaomi is also set to launch the Pad 7 Ultra, a premium Android tablet. It may feature a 14-inch 3.2K LTPO display, multi-window multitasking, and support for 120W fast charging. It’s expected to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it a strong competitor in the tablet market.

YU7: Xiaomi’s first electric SUV

Another big reveal will be the Xiaomi YU7, the company’s first electric SUV. It may feature a Saturn ring-style tail-light, a dual-motor setup, and deliver up to 390 horsepower. The SUV is expected to measure 4999mm x 1996mm x 1600mm and could compete with other EVs in the premium segment.

What does it mean for India?

While the launch is happening in China, some of these products — like the Xiaomi 15s Pro and Pad 7 Ultra — could make their way to India later this year. Xiaomi’s growing interest in electric vehicles may also lead to future EV launches in India, depending on market readiness.